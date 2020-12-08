ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library closed its doors on March 19 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The library has remained closed since that time but has found ways to serve the public.
“The decision was made with the health and safety of our public and our staff in mind,” said a monthly memorandum to the Elizabethton City Council in December.
Although the library continues to be closed, the memorandum reported that the public is still being served in many ways. Library Director Bernadette Weese said the library is continuing to circulate books by contactless curb pick-up service. The library’s card catalogue is available online.
Books can be requested and pickup can be arranged during the library’s regular hours. Books can be returned at any time using the outside book drop. Weese said when the books are returned, they are quarantined for 72 hours and wiped clean before being made ready for recirculation.
“One thing the public can’t do now is browse,” Weese said.
New books are always popular and those are being made available at the breezeway for public inspection and check out.
In addition to checking out books at curbside, Weese said the library also can use the curbside to distribute new library cards, print and fax services, and homeless begs for patrons in need.
In September, the library began providing the public with a computer room. There are four laptops set up on socially distanced tables. Patrons must make an appointment in advance to use the computer and must wear a mask in the library. The computers and work stations are cleaned after each use, with a 15-minute period set between appointments.
Weese said the staff is available to answer reference questions and can be reached by phone or email. The library’s main phone number is 423-547-6360, The library’s main email address is elizabethtonlibrary@gmail.com or the staff can be contacted through their staff emails. The Facebook page may also be used to connect with the library.
Weese said the library is in contact with other libraries in the region and aware of their status during the pandemic. She said the various libraries are communicating with each other through Zoom meetings, exchanging ideas and experiences.