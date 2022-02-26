ELIZABETHTON — The Adult Services section of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be offering several programs to patrons.
One program which just had its first class in February is the Open Computer Learning Labs. The intent of this lab is to offer a relaxed place to discover the endless possibilities of the computer. The free lab is offered on the first Wednesday of each month from 2:30 to 4 p.m. registration is required.
An important class on prescription drug safety will be offered by Nash Acuna on Tuesday, March 8 in the Library Meeting Room from 10 to noon. This is a free event and walk-ins are welcome. Acuna is the opioid prevention coordinator with the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition. Prescription drug misuse is a prevalent and other fatal problem among your and adults throughout Tennessee.
Adult arts and crafts will be presented on the second Thursday of each month from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. Registration is required.
Not all events are held at the library. An example is a class for those interested in learning about herbs. Adult Services would like to invite those interested to come for Tea Talk with Jean Lindsay every fourth Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Glow Herbals, 527 E. Elk Ave. This is a free event.