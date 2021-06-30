ELIZABETHTON — Another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is waning: Wednesday was the last day that the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library gave out free lunches and breakfast to children who were brought by the library.
The day was also the anniversary of the food giveaway. For exactly one year the library has provided the food to any child who came by. There was no documentation or proof needed. If you were a boy or a girl, that was all it took to get a meal on Wednesdays.
The librarians and their helpers also naturally provided food for the mind as well, giving each child an activity pack along with the packed lunch and breakfast.
The free lunches were provided to the library by the Carter County Schools Nutrition Program. Helpers in handing out the food and activity packs as the families drove by included Shannon Payne of PEAK Mentors.
While the lunches and breakfasts will no longer be offered on Wednesday, the library will continue to hand out snacks on Wednesday until schools start next month.