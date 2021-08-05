ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering one final day to battle those back-to-school blues before the new school year gets started in earnest next week.
The Parks Department will hold a Party in the Park at Kiwanis Park on Saturday, August 7 from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Kiwanis Park is located at the corner of West G Street and Carter Boulevard.
Everyone is invited to attend the special evening. The fun will include lot of free activities, including inflatables, a magician act, balloon animals and games. Guests will also enjoy a free hot dog, side dish and a drink for dinner.
Inclement weather updates will be posted on the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Facebook page and updated to office voicemail at 547-6441.