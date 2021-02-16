ELIZABETHTON — In this time of pandemic, the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club could consider no group more worthy of receiving its Distinguished Service Award than the people who have daily worked with some of the people in the community most impacted by COVID-19.
The award is given to an individual or organization devoted to the goals and values of the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton. It is given for service to the community.
On Tuesday, club President Logan Tipton and President-elect Mitch Broyles went to Sycamore Shoals Hospital to present the award to the hospital’s COVID-19 Unit team members.
Club member Lisa Hayes had nominated the team. She said the team “has experienced the unimaginable over the last year, from 10-hour and 12-hour shifts, wearing multiple layers of personal protective equipment, being the only person the patients interact with for days and, in some tragic cases, the only person the patient has at the end of their life.
“They are constantly on high alert, worried that while they are caring for one patient that their other patients don’t crash,” Hayes said. “Removing layers of PPE after leaving one patient room to turn around and put all of it back on again to go into another room. As COVID-19 positive patients are not allowed visitors, they are the point of contact for patients’ loved ones. Giving updates on the patient’s care, whether it be improvements or declines.
“This team has endured so much during this pandemic and continues to work passionately for our community every day,” Hayes said
The award presented on Tuesday was not the first time the club presented the award to a group that had responded heroically to tragedy. In December 2016, the Kiwanis Club presented the Distinguished Service Award to firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department and the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department for their actions in battling the Gatlinburg fire.
Individuals who have received the club’s award are: Capt. Patrick White of the Elizabethton Police Department for his work with the Drug Task Force; Jon Hartman, director of the Elizabethton Planning Department; Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department; and Kevin Ward, director of the Carter County School Department.