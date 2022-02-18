ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton will have a special guest at its next meeting at noon on Tuesday when it welcomes Lynn Hutchinson, governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis International.
Hutchinson will talk about Kiwanis service to the children of Kentucky, Tennessee and the world and her vision for the future of Kiwanis in the district.
She is from Ashland, Kentucky, and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with bachelor’s degree in secondary education and English. She has been recognized over the years for her work in public education, and was Kentucky state finalist for Teacher of the Year.
On Tuesday, Kiwanians will have the opportunity to share with the governor their stories of service to communities in the region.
Currently, there are approximately 4,000 Kiwanians in 134 clubs in Kentucky and Tennessee, including 11 clubs in Upper East Tennessee. For decades the Kiwanis District has held mid-year conferences and annual conventions to review district agendas and organization.
In addition, in most years, the governor makes an official visit to each of the district’s 19 divisions during his or her term of office.