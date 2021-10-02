On Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton installed new officers and board members for the new Kiwanis Year which begins October 1. Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Lt. Governor Howard Smith of Johnson City gave congratulations and officer pins to the following: Mitch Broyles, president; Drew LaPorte, president-elect; Teresa Murray Smith, vice-president; Logan Tipton, immediate past -president; Bill Fryar, secretary; and Jared Tetrick, treasurer.
Incoming President Mitch Broyles is the first club president in the history of Elizabethton Kiwanis whose father and grandfather were both club presidents. His father, Tim, was president in 2001 and 2015. His grandfather, Clyde, was president in 1964.
Also recognized as George F. Hixson Fellows for outstanding service to the club and community were: past-presidents Richard Barker, Tim Broyles, and Kelly Geagley; past club treasurer, Jim Wilson; and club secretary, Bill Fryar.