ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department completed the assembly of the ice rink in Covered Bridge Park on Wednesday. The rink will open for its first customers at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for one hour sessions on the synthetic ice are now and are $10. Tickets must be bought online and are only available at https://skatebythedoe.com. The price include skate rentals at no additional cost.
The public skating days are Saturdays, from 10 a.m. two 10 p.m.; Sundays, from 1-6 p.m.; Thursdays, from 3-9 p.m.; and Fridays, from 3-10 p.m. Skating will take place from Nov. 27-Jan. 16. The synthetic rink does not require temperatures to be below freezing to be operational. In addition to the public skating times, there is also preparations for private rentals of the rink on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for private rentals for birthday parties and other group events.
The rink has surface area of 60 feet long and 34.5 feet wide, for a total of over 2,000 square feet. Capacity is 30 skaters at a time. If the rink proves to be popular, the Parks Department will likely use a larger rink next year.
While the Covered Bridge Park will be busy with skating, the Parks and Recreation Department’s pre-Christmas Saturday events will take place in Edwards Island, which will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater for the showing of “The Polar Express”. The movie is free.
The event, sponsored by Carter County Bank, starts at 4 p.m. and will include free kiddie train rides, free roast marshmallows and hot chocolate and cookies until 5:30 p.m. the movie gets started at dark. The day will also include a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Free rides on a horse-drawn carriage are also available at the Covered Bridge Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.