ELIZABETHTON — Although skating on Elizabethton’s new ice rink began Saturday morning, the partners and sponsors of the winter attraction held the ribbon cutting at noon on Monday.
The partners and sponsors got a good report on how popular the rink had been on its first weekend. “People really enjoyed it all day,” said Kelly Kitchens, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department program and special events coordinator.
A lot of children enjoyed the rink during the first hours, but as it got later and the Christmas lights began to shine, she said it became more of a family activity.
In addition to the busy time during the regular public hours, which are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Kitchens said there have been a few bookings for special groups and family times in mid-December. These include clubs and organizations, church and social groups, birthday parties and other family occasions.
Kitchens said there is a self-service kiosk that will be set up at the Parks and Rec tent that will make it possible to purchase the one-hour block sessions on the ice rink. The kiosk accepts credit or debit cards, but does not take cash. People can also reserve their slots online at https://skatebythedoe.com. The one-hour sessions are $10 and include the rental of ice skates.
The partners and sponsors of the first ice rink in an Elizabethton park were pleased to hear about the good reception. The partners and sponsors are: Carter County Bank; Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department; Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce; Johnson City Press; Carter County government; Eastman Credit Union; Northeast Community Credit Union; Watauga Orthopaedics; Life Carter Center of Elizabethton; Lowe’s; East Tennessee State University; Milligan University; Snap-on; Main Street Elizabethton; Blackburn, Childers & Steagall; Big John’s Closeouts; Price & Ramey Insurance Group; Ingles Market; and Tennessee Office Supply.