ELIZABETHTTON — Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Jr. High School will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule to the Christmas break on Dec. 18.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss made the announcement on Monday, saying the decision to continue on the hybrid schedule was made because of the continued high rates of positive tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
VanHuss said the three elementary schools in the city school system are not affected by the announcement and will continue to operate on a normal schedule while the middle school and high school students will be on a hybrid schedule to the Christmas break. He said it also does not apply to students on the distance learning track.
Under the hybrid schedule, students with last names beginning with the letters A through L will be physically attending classes at school on Monday and Tuesday and then have virtual attendance on Wednesday through Friday. Students whose last names begin with the letters M through Z will attend virtual schooling on Monday through Wednesday. They will attend school in person on Thursday and Friday.
VanHuss also made a separate announcement applying to all students wishing to attend school virtually through the distance learning track in the second semester. He said these students need to complete the Distance Learning Application by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 4.