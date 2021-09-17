ELIZABETHTON — Representatives from education, manufacturing and government celebrated the grand opening of the Elizabethton High School STEM lab on Friday. Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss and Brian Culbert, director of the Elizabethton career and technical education, welcomed many of the school’s partners in the project, including Tony Oran, vice president of sales and marketing for FESTO, the company which manufactured much of the technical equipment for the lab.
The equipment is not only state of the art, Oran said it is the first such complete STEM lab for a high school in the nation. Oran said the equipment in the lab provides three different career tracks, including mechatronics and environmental technology. He said the system currently has 18 different modules. The company is working through its local representative, Reletech.
Oran said his company is not just selling technical equipment. “We sell job readiness. We are selling the American dream. He said a student can parlay the skills and training received in such STEM labs so that in just a few years he is earning a hefty wage and purchasing the items he was only dreaming about when he started high school a few years before.
Another partner is the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and its training coordinator, John Lee. He agreed with Oran’s statements on training students to pursue the American dream. He added to that by saying there is a growing national demand for skilled workers in manufacturing and these are the people who will be training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs like the one at Elizabethton High School today. Lee said 50% of the people who will be working in these manufacturing jobs in 2025 are not working today.
Lee said that is the reason TCAT Elizabethton is working to get more of these STEM labs operational as quickly as possible. He said these would be at Science Hill High School, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Happy Valley High School, Johnson County High School and others all over the region.
The ultimate goal is to provide this training and skill to students like Matthew Tester, a senior at Elizabethton High School. He is taking courses like engineering and design process and he plans to enroll at TCAT Elizabethton once he graduates from Elizabethton. He plans to take mechatronics or welding. He understand there are currently thousands of potential students on the waiting list to take welding at TCAT Elizabethton, but he said he hopes that the training and education he has received in Elizabethton STEM lab will help him find a spot near the top of the waiting list.
Lee said Tester is correct. He added that the current tuition, fees and dual enrollment mean that Tester will be taking the courses and remain debt free. Even better, Lee said such students will be much closer to earning six-digit incomes.