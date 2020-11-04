ELIZABETHTON — Students at Elizabethton High School will be returning to a hybrid schedule beginning today and lasting through the Thanksgiving break.
According to an announcement from Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss, the change to a hybrid schedule was made because of the increase in the community of the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The schedule change only affects students on the traditional learning track at the high school. The change to hybrid does not impact students on the distance learning track and does not apply to students in the elementary schools or T.A Dugger Junior High School.
Under the hybrid system, Elizabethton High School students on the traditional learning track with last names beginning with the letters A-L will be grouped into Cohort A. Students with last names beginning with the letters M-Z will be listed in Cohort B.
For the remainder of this week, students in Cohort A will attend school on Thursday and will have virtual school on Friday. Students in Cohort B will have virtual school on Thursday and attend school on Friday.
For the following two weeks, from Nov. 9-20, Cohort A students will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and have virtual school from Wednesday through Friday. Cohort B students will attend virtual school on Monday through Wednesday and attend in-person school on Thursday and Friday.
During the week of Thanksgiving break, Cohort A students will attend school on Monday, Nov. 23, and will be in virtual school on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Cohort B students will attend virtual school on Monday, Nov. 23 and in-person school on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
With the exception of the high school, all other schools in the Elizabethton City School System will remain in the 4-day per week schedule that is already in place.
All of this information and a calendar of the Elizabethton High School schedule can be obtained online at the Elizabethton City School System website at www.ecschools.net.
In his announcement, VanHuss said the school system would continue to monitor the community COVID rates and will provide further information on any changes. He concluded by asking everyone to continue practicing social distancing, wear face masks and frequently wash hands “so that, as a community, we can combat the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.”