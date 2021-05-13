ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School held a farewell gathering for Perry Elliott on Thursday afternoon. Elliott has been the director of the high school’s Betsy Band for the past 31 years and is retiring at the end of this season.
The farewell for Elliott was held in one of the most appropriate places the school could have chosen, the Citizens Bank Football Field, where the band has performed for the past several years, after the school’s football games were moved from the old Brown Childress Stadium.
The farewell followed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was still a lot of well wishers in the stands. They were all members or former members of the Betsy Band, or band boosters.
The crowd gave Elliott and his wife, Lizanne, a big cheer when they entered the gate of the stadium and walked to the 50-yard line. There, Elliott received several parting gifts from the band members and boosters. They included a plaque which will be erected on the wall of the new music wing of the high school. The plaque includes a picture of Elliott taken in the band room and begins with the sentence “Mr. Perry Elliott, In honor of his passion and inspiration in achieving excellence during his 31 years of service as director of the Betsy Band.”
Elliott also was presented with a quilt which was made of pieces from many years of various band t-shirts.
Elliott was also presented with a school ring in the school’s colors and giving the dates of the years that the Betsy Band won the state Division II band championship. He led the band to four state championships for Division II marching bands. Elliott also led the band to three finalists positions in Bands of America Regional Finalists and Class Champions.
He was also a 10-time winner of the Tennessee Bandmaster Sweepstakes Award. He has also been named the Teacher of the Year for the Elizabethton City School System. He received four commendations from the Elizabethton City School System for his work.
In 2021, Elliott was inducted into the American School Band Director’s Association. In 2012, the “School Band and Orchestra Magazine” listed him among the Top 50 Directors who Make a Difference.
He is a recipient of The National Band Association “Citation of Excellence” for contributions to the instrumental music profession. He also served on the Board of Directors for the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association.
Following the presentation of the gifts, Elliott addressed the audience to thank many many people he said were responsible for the successes the Betsy Band has achieved over the years. He mentioned several talented students and singled out his wife, Lizanne, who he said was responsible for giving him the support and encouragement he needed. He said he was “lucky to work with great professionals” and thanked Chris Lockhart, band director of the T.A. Dugger Jr. High School, for sending so many well trained music students to Elliott.
Following the presentations, Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss spoke with the Press and said “What do you say about Perry Elliott?” He devoted 31 excellent years to this high school. His influence will continue to be felt on this program for many years to come. The Betsy Band has had great leaders in its history, but whaat he has been able to accomplish is unprecedented.
VanHuss said Elliott’s impact goes well beyond simply providing an outstanding music program. He said that for many people and for a long time the Betsy Band has been the thing most people think of when asked to give their impression of the Elizabethton City Schools. “It is the front porch of our school system,” VanHuss said.
When asked about their future plans, the Elliotts said they are looking forward to a fulfilling retirement. Lizanne is also retiring after a career as a professor of nursing at the University of Tennessee. The couple met when both were students at East Tennessee State University.