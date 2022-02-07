ELIZABETHTON — The American Welding Society Foundation has selected Elizabethton High School’s newly started agriculture mechanics and engineering pathway for one of the foundation’s 2022 Light a Spark grant.
Elizabethton’s new program will receive an equipment package worth more than $14,000. It includes a starter package of equipment and supplies to introduce welding int a high school agriculture-education career and technical education (CTE) class. Miller Electric and the foundation partnered to establish the Light a Spark grant. The grant should help students gain valued industry certification while in high school, setting them on the path to a vibrant career.
Elizabethton’s agriculture mechanics and engineering program is under the instruction of Jerry Again. He said his students are excited to see the program grow and they “appreciate being recognized as an up-and-coming program by the AWS - proving that positive things happen when you have great students and support from administration. This grant will help us continue to provide opportunities to Elizabethton CTE students that help create well rounded, ready-to-work employees for the 21st century workforce.”