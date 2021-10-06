ELIZABETHTON — Wednesday morning marked the first time that Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps appeared in uniform and conducted the reveille ceremony at the campus flagpole.
The organization was started this semester under the direction of faculty member and Army National Guard Capt. Ryan Presnell.
The group's 23 members represent members of all four classes at the school, from freshmen to seniors. But they all looked brand new in their Navy uniforms, wearing them in public for the first time.
Most of the members stood at attention while the members of the color guard, Cadet David Crowder, Cadet Michael Shonkwiler, Cadet Kayleigh Shoemake and Cadet Jasmine Starnes ran the flags of the United States and the state of Tennessee to the top of the flagpole for the first time. The cadets will now take over the responsibility of raising and lowering the flags daily.
Crowder may soon be the first Elizabethton cadet to accomplish another task. He is on schedule to become the first graduate of the program to go on active duty. He is on course to graduate next May and will be enlisting in the Navy on July 18, 2022, in the Navy Advanced Electronics Computer Field.
Presnell said any cadet who completes the Elizabethton cadet program may start basic training as an E-3 instead of a basic recruit. That means a higher pay rate and more responsibility for the enlistee from the beginning of their military service.
All of the cadets should experience another first with the home football game on Friday against Rhea County when they will present the colors prior to kickoff.