ELIZABETHTON — Several agencies came together to do a little springtime planting of flowers next to the Tweetsie Trail on Thursday afternoon.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Keep Carter County Beautiful, and Main Street Elizabethton worked on several plots, including a stretch at the western edge of downtown next to the restored Estep Coal building, and several plots near Tetrick Funeral Home.
Ed Basconi, a member of the board of directors of Keep Carter County Beautiful said the plot near Estep Coal will be planted with five different kinds of hardy wildflowers. He said they will include cosmos, yellow cosmos, Indian blanket, and zinnias. He said they were chosen because they will be growing in bright sunshine much of the day and they are hardy enough to stand occasionally being run over by bicycles or foot traffic. Basconi donated the flower seeds.
At the plots on the other side of downtown, Basconi said approximately 700 sunflowers will be planted.
“We hope this will bring some beauty to downtown,” said Basconi. “We hope it will also instill some pride so they don’t litter our community,” said Keep Carter County Beautiful Chairman Ed Jordan. Courtney Bean of Main Street also joined the group in planting the wildflowers.