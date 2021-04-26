ELIZABETHTON — The first First Friday of the season in Downtown Elizabethton is set to take place May 7, with the emphasis on many different types o3f arts, from drawing and painting to weird art, chalk art, live music, theatrical performers and a lot more.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will continue all day and through the evening until 11. Everything is free and open to people of all ages.
Roger Bailey is especially excited about the First Friday kickoff. Although he grew up here, he is an artist who is new to downtown. He and his wife, Abigail, have opened Birdhouse Studio at 429.5 E. Elk Ave. The studio is already open for business and will hold its ribbon cutting May 4.
The Baileys have already joined the Main Street Elizabethton organization, and Roger is on the planning committee for First Friday. The first event also marks his first art showing downtown, as he has joined with the Coffee Company to display and sell his weird art. The unique art uses some rare old photographs of Downtown Elizabethton, including the Covered Bridge, various parades and other events. The old photographs are courtesy of Kent Edens.
On these old photographs, Bailey has added something new. For instance, Bailey has taken an old photograph of the Covered Bridge and he has added a Kraken rising out of the Doe River to wrap its tentacles around the bridge from its floor to its roof. He also has an old photograph of the Veterans’ Monument on which he has added the classic pose of King Kong scaling the Empire State Building. He also has a photograph of a downtown parade from the 1940s on which he has included some green aliens marhing in the formation with the humans. One human drum major is flying a purple banner with the words “Let’s get Weird”.
The art show is part of special dinnertime opening of the Coffee Company from 5-7 p.m. Exodus Collaborative, a local farm, will also host a mini market in front of the Coffee Company to sell local produce and showcase the benefits of supporting local farmers.
Also from 5-7 p.m., the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host the packet pick-up for the Music & Miles Half Marathon, followed by a Demo Run at 7:30.
The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance will host a Gratitude Art Project at Sweetsie Treatz from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ElizAlliance will also partner with Carter County Drug Prevention, PEAK Mentorship, Red Legacy Recovery and Future Innovators to provide interactive art projects in each of the two downtown breezeways.
The breezeway next to Sweetsie Treatz will be designated as a teen art hub, featuring chalk art. The other breezeway, next to Jiggy Ray’s, will feature a children’s art hub, featuring “Liberty!” Artwork and coloring book activities. Performers from the state’s official outdoor drama “Liberty!” will be walking in costume around downtown throughout the event for live history performances and information.
The event will also be taking place on the other side of the Doe River despite the threat of the Kraken. The alt-country band 49 Winchester from Russell County, Virginia, will be performing on the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m. This event is presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
More than 20 downtown businesses will be open for extended shopping and dine-in experiences, as well as local food trucks and live dance performances by local studios. Visit mainstreetelizabethton.com/firstfriday for a full schedule of activities.