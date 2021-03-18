ELIZABETHTON — The newest fire truck for the Elizabethton Fire Department is scheduled to arrive in Tennessee today, but Fire Chief Barry Carrier said the truck won’t be completing the final stage of its journey from the Pierce Manufacturing assembly line in Florida until next week.
“It will be undergoing a pre-delivery inspection in Piney Flats,” Carrier said of its Friday stop. The inspection is being conducted by David Taylor, at the Pierce Service Center.
If all goes well, the new truck will join the fleet at the Elizabethton Fire Department next week.