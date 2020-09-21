ELIZABETHTON — It was a sad day for the Elizabethton Fire Department on Monday with the news that former chief Mike Shouse and former deputy chief Rusty Barnett had succumbed to illnesses.
Shouse worked as an Elizabethton firefighter for 31 years and served as fire chief for 11 years before retiring. Barnett worked in the department for 37 years and served three years as deputy fire chief before resigning to become mayor of Carter County.
“We have lost two good men, they were both leaders for many years,” Deputy Fire Chief Steve Murray said on Monday afternoon. He said the loss of either one of the men was very hard, but the loss of both on the same day was especially difficult.
Fire Chief Barry Carrier worked closely with both men for many years. He said he worked as fire Marshal for a long time under Shouse and worked side by side with Barnett for about three years when Barnett was deputy chief and he was chief. He said both men were good to work with and were believers in always doing the right thing.
Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes said their legacy will live on long after them, through the training and inspiration they gave the men.
“Their skills live on,” he said. Their emphasis on doing things the right way will impact the entire department as long as the men they trained remain in the department.
Estes said Shouse’s wife has also been a longtime employee of the city and she just retired on Sept. 4 so she could spend more time with him.
Fire Marshal Andy Hardin also had fond memories of both men. “Chief Shouse was the one who hired me into the department,” Hardin said.