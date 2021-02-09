ELIZABETHTON — The next fire engine for the Elizabethton Fire Department is currently on the assembly line and Fire Chief Barry Carrier is closely monitoring the progress with photographs sent frequently by email from the factory.
At a cost of $405,000, the manufacturing of a vehicle the city will operate for many years is certainly worth following closely. But the city does have some good news for its taxpayers.
An application by the Elizabethton City Council last year for a grant from Rural Development of the Unites States Department of the Agriculture has been approved.
The city was approved for a grant of $155,300. That works out to 31% of the cost of the fire truck.