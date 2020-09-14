ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System will extend the time students in grades pre-K through 5th grade attend in-person school during the continued public health concerns caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The change will begin on Sept. 21.
While students in the lower grades will be spending more time in the school building, current plans are for students in grades 6-12 to remain in the current hybrid plan with two-day in-person attendance in school. This change does not apply to students on the distance learning track.
Wednesday will continue to be a remote day for all students. This will allow for deep cleaning procedures to continue at all school locations.
Since the start of the new school year, students have been attending school two days per week. With the transition, students in grades pre-K through 5th grade will be attending school in person four days per week.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the change was made after consultation with the Carter County Health Department and the Regional Health Department.
VanHuss said “the local COVID-19 data and guidance from the local health department will continue to guide us as we make informed decisions regarding our school schedules. We assure you that the safety of our staff and students continues to be our number one concern. Even though Elizabethton City Schools is taking numerous steps to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, we cannot guarantee a risk-free environment during a global pandemic. Social distancing will continue to be a challenge in all our schools. Therefore, those entering district facilities assume and accept any risks associated with being present in a building occupied by students, staff, visitors, and faculty members. The school system and the Carter County Health Department will continue to work together on close contact tracing when positive cases are identified.”
VanHuss concluded by saying “please remember to check your child’s temperature before school and monitor for any symptoms of sickness. If a fever or other symptoms are present, please keep your child home to prevent further spread of any sickness within the school system. Remind your child to wash their hands frequently throughout the day and apply hand sanitizers often to reduce the spread of germs.” Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate these ever-changing times. To access all Re-Entry Information and the ECS COVID Dashboard, please visit www.ecschools.net and the ECS social media pages.”
