ELIZABETHTON — A year of planning, months of organizing, and weeks of shopping and work all came together at the 776th Maintenance Company’s National Guard armory in Elizabethton on Wednesday morning. The armory was filled with Johnson City Press Christmas Boxes and toys from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, ready for distribution.
Cars and vans were already lined up on Judge Don Lewis Boulevard, waiting to make a left turn into the armory parking lot to pick up the toys and food already sorted into boxes and bags with the names of families and good little boys and girls. In the past, the families had to park their vehicle and go inside the armory to pickup their packages. Now, the distribution has been streamlined and the recipients merely drive around a circle as volunteers gather all the items and load it into the vehicles for the families. In the past, the distribution in Carter County took all day, now it was complete by noon.
The food boxes contain all the food needed for every participating family to have a holiday feast. The Angel Tree gifts are enough to ensure that every boy and girl has a memorable and happy Christmas.
These programs would not have been possible without the generous patrons who donated to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box and the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Every year, the Christmas spirit insures that even the most humble among us can celebrate and have a Merry Christmas. It also would not have been possible without the generous donations of time and effort by a large group of community volunteers. Some came on Tuesday to pack the food into the boxes. Others came on Wednesday to make sure that every box, package and bag went to the right family.