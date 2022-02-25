ELIZABETHTON — There was a big birthday celebration in ddaowntown Elizabethton on Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at the Covered Bridge Park for the 140th birthday of the Queen of the Doe.
There were lots of birthday snacks and treats, balloons and more to commemorate the city’s iconic bridge. Main Street Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library worked together on the celebration.
Kelly Kitchens, special events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, said it went well and everyone was in a birthday party mood.
“I am very happy. We had a great turnout and everyone was having a good time,” Kitchens said. When asked about how the date for the celebration came about, Kitchens said Main Street Director Courtney Bean noticed a sign on the bridge that said it was built in 1882.
From there, they went to Elizabethton Archivist Joe Penza to narrow down the date.
“We didn’t have anything with an exact date, but we do have records that people crossed the bridge on foot in February (1882)” Penza said.