ELIZABETHTON — Donna and Keith Fee are expecting a visit in the coming weeks from officials of “Guinness World Records.” The reason for the stop is that the Fees may have the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh items in the world.
According to Guinness, the current record for the largest Winnie the Pooh collection is 14,314 items. Donna does not know the exact number of items in her collection, not because she hasn’t counted them, but because the number keeps growing larger.
“Right now, I can tell you the total is 16,147, but we are getting more in about every day,” Donna said.
The collection includes stuffed Winnies, images of Winnie painted on furniture and clocks, magnets, bottle caps, fog tags, clothing, stamps and coins, and many other items.
One thing she has been unsuccessful in finding is an old-fashioned metal lunch box of the type that children used to carry their lunch to school. Donna said there are plenty of reproductions, but the real thing in great condition has been hard to find.
So, how long has Donna been collecting Winnie the Pooh? “I started 31 years ago, when my son, Phillip Reece, was just 6 months old. I had been collecting unicorns before that.”
But Donna had been a fan of Winnie from the time she was a child. “I grew up with Winnie,” she said. She had always loved Winnie the Pooh and it was easy for her to change her collecting interest.
She does have her favorites. It is the old images called the Classic Pooh that are her favorites. In those images, Winnie is not wearing his famous red T-shirt. But the original illustrations by E.H. Shepard presented Winnie without clothes, like most of the other characters in the A.A. Milne stories.
Donna has lots of other favorites in her collection, including a child’s phonograph player decorated with Pooh illustrations. She even has several Winnie the Pooh 45s she could play on it, but like most good collectors, she has never played the record player. It was made by Sears and Roebuck.
Similarly, she has a Winnie the Pooh Viewmaster set that includes both a stereoscopic viewer for individual viewing a projector so the whole gang can watch. Another very special item is a child’s sewing machine that also does Winnie the Pooh embroidery.
Another favorite is a child’s dresser, which has been hand-painted with Winnie the Pooh illustrations.
The Fees are looking forward to having their collection viewed by the Guinness officials, but that collection has already brought them a lot of happiness and satisfaction.