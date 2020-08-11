ELIZABETHTON — One of the things on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council is a decision on whether to purchase a small residence at 218 Spring St. in the nearby town of Hampton.
The 1,000-square-foot house on the small parcel of land is considered important by the Water Resources Department of Elizabethton because it is adjacent to the Hampton Springs, where Elizabethton has a water plant that provides 60% of the city’s water.
Making the property even more important to the city is the fact that it is the only parcel of land adjacent to the spring that the city does not own.
In a memorandum he wrote during a discussion on whether or not to acquire the property, Johann Coetzee, water resources general manager for Elizabethton, wrote: “this property is probably a last link in giving us a perimeter buffer zone around the open pool of the spring. From a water security standpoint, it would be optimal to be able to demolish the home and move the perimeter fence away from the edge of the pool.
Ed Mullins, facilities manager for Elizabethton Water Resources told Coetzee “at this time, I cannot think of any to not purchase it.” He said that “from the security standpoint, I think we should take every opportunity available to expand this area around our existing boundary.”
Mullins said there had been incursions into the spring in the past, mostly from people trout fishing in the pool. He said there was also a recent problem on the other side of the pool when a contractor was drilling post holes and the vibration accidentally caused the sediments to move about, increasing turbidity in the spring. The higher turbidity caused a temporary shutdown of 60% of the city’s water.
In a conversation with the Johnson City Press on Tuesday, Coetzee said the removal of a residence so close to such an important water source has many advantages for Elizabethton. He said the elimination of the residence means the septic tank can be emptied and shut down. There would also be less chance of household chemicals flowing from the lot, such as herbicides and insecticides. “The house is less than a stone’s throw from the spring,” Coetzee said.
In addition, Coetzee said the acquisition of the property would provide space for expansion of the water operations in the future.
The house is currently owned by Elizabethton realtor Jimmy Street and David Bass. They have agreed to sell it to the city for $35,000. Coetzee is also asking the City Council to provide an additional $12,000 for the demolition of the house and cleanup of the property.