ELIZABETHTON — The former headquarters of Summers-Taylor Inc. on West Elk Avenue may not be vacant much longer. The city of Elizabethton is considering the purchase of the property to be the new location for its Water Resources Construction Complex.
For most of its corporate history since its founding in 1932, Summers-Taylor operated out of the facility just west of downtown Elizabethton. The company has since moved its new headquarters to Johnson City.
The Elizabethton City Council will be asked to consider the purchase of the former Summers-Taylor headquarters during its next meeting at noon on Friday. The meeting is being held an unusual time because city offices are closed on Thursday for Veterans Day. The council usually meets on the second Thursday of each month.
The proposed purchase price is $1.8 million for 3.52 acres of property; 10,700 square feet of office space; 10,900 square feet of warehouse space; 11,300 square feet of sheds and storage space; and 120,600 square feet of parking and open space.
The acquisition of the property is being requested because the Water Resources Construction Division currently uses space at the city garage on South Sycamore Street and at the Elizabethton Electric Department complex on Hatcher Lane. Several factors are causing this sharing of facilities to no longer work. The council was told the space being used at the electric department will no longer be available because the EED needs the space for its forthcoming automated metering infrastructure project.
But Water Resource officials said this conflict is part of a larger problem that has hampered their department for several years. The Water Resources staff has determined that it needs 3.52 acres to function efficiently as a construction operation.
Presently, Water Resources shares the 4.1-acre city garage complex with two city department: Fleet Maintenance, which uses .82 acres; and Street and Sanitation, which uses 2.05 acres. That leaves 1.23 acres for Water Resources. The staff said the biggest operational efficiency problem came about when the Water Resources warehouse and pipe letdown yard were moved from the city garage to the Electric Department 13 years ago to accommodate the expansion of the city vehicle maintenance facility. That meant the warehouse and materials yard for Water Resources are not located in the same place the crews are dispatched from. The staff estimated the annual productivity loss in time and equipment time was over $100,000 in a year. This has been going on for 13 years.
The Water Resources staff said the solution was to find a property that was big enough to meet the department’s current and future needs. The money required for the acquisition would be taken from the fund balance of the Water/Sewer Fund. In addition to purchasing the property for $1.8 million, the project would also require an additional $149,000 in improvements and fees. That would increase the expenditures from that budget for this fiscal year from $700,668 to $2,649,668.
The council must pass the resolution on two readings. A public hearing on the question will be held prior to the second vote.