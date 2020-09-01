Plan will remain in effect through Sept. 18
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System announced Tuesday afternoon that it will continue operating on a hybrid schedule of classes for the next two weeks, through Sept. 18.
In making the announcement, Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said, “As you know, we have had positive cases in our schools. The hybrid plan allows us to follow social distancing guidelines, which reduces the number of close contacts that must be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days. When we return to full in-person instruction, the number of contacts that would be required to quarantine would increase significantly.”
VanHuss referred to the recent surveys completed by parents and staff. He said after compiling the information from the surveys and continuing to monitor the region’s health data, he said it was decided the schools should remain on the hybrid schedule for the next two weeks.
“Currently, our COVID Epi Curve rate is the highest in Northeast Tennessee,” VanHuss said. “This two-week period will allow for infection rates to decrease.”
VanHuss said the school system will continue to re-evaluate the plan over the next two weeks.
“I assure you that the safety of our staff and students continues to be our number one concern,” he said. “We understand the need to increase the amount of in-person instruction for all our students. We also understand that this decision places a tremendous strain on families, but we must implement a plan that focuses on the safety and well-being of all our students and staff.”
VanHuss said the school system added another layer of information last week to the district website by reporting positive COVID-19 cases in each school on the ECS COVID Dashboard. To access all Re-Entry Information and the ECS COVID Dashboard, go to www.ecschools.net and ECS social media pages.