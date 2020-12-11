ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has announced that its students on the traditional learning track at all city schools will return to a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Dec. 14 and continuing to Jan. 22.
Director of Elizabethton City Schools Richard VanHuss said the schedule change was caused by the rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
VanHuss said the continuation of the hybrid schedule is based on prior experiences with case numbers after holidays.
Students whose last names begin with the letters A through L will be in cohort A. Students whose last names begin with the letters M through Z will be in cohort B.
After Christmas break:
• All students will be virtual on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
• Students in Cohort A will attend school on Thursday, Jan. 7 and be virtual on Friday, Jan. 8.
• Students in Cohort B will be virtual on Thursday, Jan. 7 and will attend school in person on Friday, Jan. 8.
This change applies to all students in the Elizabethton City School System.
This information and a calendar showing these dates will be published online on Elizabethton City Schools' social media pages and will be available on the system web page at www.ecschools.net.
VanHuss concluded by saying “We will continue to monitor the situation daily and will further update you if other changes become necessary. We want to encourage all members of the Cyclone Family to continue the practices of social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand washing so that, as a community, we can combat the impacts of the COVID-19 virus. If you have further questions, please contact your child’s school.”