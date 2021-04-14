ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has announced its summer learning programs. There are two different programs, each four weeks long being offered in the month of June.
The Summer Learning Camp is for students who will be in the 1st through the 5th grades next fall. The primary goal of the camp is to continue developing the students’ foundational skills, with a focus on math and reading. During the program, students will also have the opportunity to learn through exploration and imagination during the STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and music) mini camp daily activities. Physical activities will also be included.
The Summer Bridge Camp is for students going into the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. The program will provide opportunities for students to enhance their academic skills. The focus will be on math and language arts to help students be more successful during middle school. Physical activity will also be incorporated.
The Summer Learning Camp and the Summer Bridge Camp are designed to provide additional in-person instruction in a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority will be given to students who have identified learning gaps.
Both camps will run from June 1-4 (Tuesday-Friday), June 7-10 (Monday-Thursday). June 14-17 (Monday-Thursday), and June 21-24 (Monday-Thursday). The Summer Learning Camp for elementary students will begin at 8k a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. daily. The Summer Bridge Camp for middle school students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. daily. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. ESP will also be available for a minimum fee until 6 p.m. each evening for those interested. Transportation will be available for city residents only. The buses will follow the existing routes that are posted in the Elizabethton City Schools website (www.ecsschools.net).