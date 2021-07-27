ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has issued its plans for returning to school for the new school year. Students will return on Thursday, Aug. 5.
“Our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of our students while being able to provide appropriate academic instruction and meet students’ social-emotional needs,” the school administration said in issuing the plan. The administration also reminded the public that modifications to the plan may be required, based on conditions in the city or in response to information from state and local health officials.
Here are the guidelines for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year:
• Academics: The school system will start the year with a return to a normal pattern. Students will be following the traditional, five days per week, daily instructional model, which provides instruction in person. There will not be a virtual school option for students. But things are not entirely the way they were. Schools will adhere to additional safety protocols. Teachers will assess students’ current instructional level and adjust instruction to address students’ individual needs.
• Health and hygiene: There will be an emphasis on health and hygiene. Hand sanitation stations will be available in all buildings. There will be increased cleaning and sanitation of high-contact areas. Parents are requested to check the temperatures of their children prior to sending them to the bus or to school. Training for staff and students on recommended healthy routines will be provided as needed. Staff and students are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or running a temperature of 100.4 or greater. Face coverings are recommended for students and staff, but not required.
• Facilities and routines: No water fountains are in use. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle. Increased cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas are a priority. There will be increased air circulation in classrooms through windows, doors and air purifiers. Large group assemblies will be limited for essential purposes only and will follow guidelines. Only academic field trips that can be conducted safely, given current conditions, will be approved. Social distancing within the classroom will be prioritized; 6 feet away may not be possible in all classrooms. Schools will alter arrival and departure procedures to minimize contact and congestion, as needed. Physical activity will be conducted outdoors whenever possible to group students safely.
• Bus transportation: Bus drivers will disinfect buses routinely. Students will spread out as much as possible on buses to minimize contact. Bus unloading will be from front to back to minimize contact. Face coverings for students are recommended, but not mandatory.
• Cafeteria procedures: Thorough hand washing and/or sanitizing will be completed prior to meals. Lunch periods will be adjusted and seating arranged to promote student separation as much as possible. Student groups may eat in places other than the cafeteria at the discretion of the school administration. Cleaning and disinfecting tables will be conducted after each class is finished eating. Grab-and-go breakfast will be provided.
• School clinics: Every school in the system has a nurse on staff. Students who have temperatures above 100.4 will be placed in a separate area with a mask and monitored until parents arrive. Clinics will be throughly cleaned throughout the day, as needed.
• Campus visitors: Visitors to buildings during normal operating hours will be limited to appointment only. Visitors may be asked to complete a COVID-19 symptom screening upon entry to the building. Lunch visitors will not be allowed until lunchroom seating returns to normal. Use of school facilities from outside groups will be limited depending on present conditions. Volunteers will be allowed in buildings with same screening as staff.
• Student supports: Attendance modifications for quarantined students will be made, as necessary, to support students. Students will be screened as needed for mental health support and referred to school counselors and/or mental health counselors.
• Extended learning programs: Before and after school extended learning programs will continue at all elementary schools and at the junior high. Programs will follow all school safety guidelines.
• Athletics: All athletic teams will follow Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association mandates. Updates will be provided as available from the Tennessee Department of Education, TSSAA, and the Tennessee Department of Health.
• COVID-19 procedures and confirmed cases: If a positive test for COVID-19 occurs in a school with a student or staff member, the district will work with local health officials and take the lead in notification and contact tracing. School administrators will maintain confidentiality in accordance with American Disabilities Act and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
Students and staff who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact. Potential school closure will be based on the level of risk determined by the district.
If the need arises to close schools due to COVID-19, virtual learning will be initiated for impacted students as soon as possible. If a closure is needed for intensive cleaning, communication will be provided. The student/staff member with COVID-19 will be allowed to return to school adhering to Tennessee Department of Health guidelines.
The administration’s intent is for the Health Department to help with contact tracing to minimize disruption to the school setting. Classroom/school/district closures will only occur if a significant need warrants the closure or if it is mandated by state and local health officials.
