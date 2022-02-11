ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System is one of 68 school districts across Tennessee to be named a Best for All District. The designation is from the Tennessee Department of Education and the accomplishment was celebrated in a statewide livestream on Friday morning. Gov. Bill Lee announced a day of recognition in honor of the Best for All Districts. The Best for All recognition program awards benefits to Tennessee school districts that designated historic amounts of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on student achievement and improving academic outcomes.
“I appreciate the state recognizing Elizabethton City Schools for our focus on improving educational opportunities for students,” said Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss. “These funds have allowed us to put supports in place that assist our staff members in their work with our students. I am so proud of the job our teachers and staff have done during the pandemic. The have been asked to do something no group of educators have ever been asked eco do. Not only have they done it, but they have excelled. Our teachers and staff members have always kept the needs of the students as their focus. They have gone many extra miles to make this a very successful year. Let has been a challenge, but this has been their finest hour in many ways. We appreciate all the staff working together as a team to strive for success. Thank you to our ECS family for all they do to make our system the best in Tennessee.”
Commissioner Penny Schwinn commented on the Best for All designation by saying “Best for All Districts are meeting this critical moment in time head on, building upon statewide momentum to focus their efforts on students-first work and outcomes. I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate these districts and their communities who are so deserving of this recognition as we accelerate achievement each day moving forward. Congratulations!”
The department announced the Best for All recognition program last July, sharing financial, operational, celebratory, and resource benefits awarded to Tennessee school districts that planned to spend historic amounts of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on student achievement and improving academic outcomes.
Tennessee has received over $3.58 billion in federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. The Tennessee Department of Education said it understands the importance of rewarding investments in mission-critical initiatives that are most likely to benefit students. Best for All Districts are those districts that have strategically planned for and invested in ways that are likely to accelerate student achievement.