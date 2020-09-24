ELIZABETHTON — Students of Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Junior High School will be expanding their school attendance to four days per week, starting Oct. 5.
Currently, 6-12 grade students in the Elizabethton School System attend school two days per week with long-distance learning by computer three days per week to maintain social distancing and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),
Students in grades 6-12 will begin attending school four days per week, with remote learning taking place on Wednesdays. Students in grades pre-K through 5th grade in the city schools are already on a similar schedule.
The four-day attendance was announced Thursday afternoon by Director of Schools Richard VanHuss. He said he made the decision after consultation with the Carter County Health Department and the Regional Health Department.
All students will continue to have a remote learning day on Wednesdays in order to provide deep cleaning of the schools at midweek as well as on weekends.
The attendance change does not affect students on the distance learning track.
VanHuss said COVID-19 data and guidance from the county and regional health departments will continue to guide the school system in making schedule decisions.
“We assure you that the safety of our staff and students continues to be our number one concern” VanHuss said. “Even though Elizabethton City Schools is taking numerous steps to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, we cannot guarantee a risk-free environment during a global pandemic. Social distancing will continue to be a challenge in all our schools. Therefore, those entering district facilities assume and accept any risks associated with being present in a building occupied by students, staff, visitors and faculty members. The school system and the Carter County Health Department will continue to work together on close contact tracing when positive cases are identified.”
The Elizabethton City Schools website will continue providing a COVID-19 dashboard, which will be updated by noon each day to keep parents, staff and the community informed about positive cases within the school system.
Principals at each school will send out notifications by letter or email to each family when a positive case is identified within a school.
VanHuss reminded parents to check their children’s temperature before school and monitor for any symptoms of sickness. If a fever or other symptoms are present, VanHuss said the child should be kept home to prevent further spread of sickness within the school system. He said children should be reminded to wash their hands frequently through the day and to apply hand sanitizer often.
To access all re-entry information and the ECS COVID Dashboard, go to www.ecschools.net and the ECS social media pages.