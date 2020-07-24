ELIZABETHTON — Adjusting to changing rates for new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Elizabethton City School System has announced changes to the schedule for starting the new school year and changes in the school system’s reopening plan for 2020-21.
}Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said in a Friday press release that the first half-day for students had been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5. That has been changed to a teacher workday.{/span}
“We will begin with a staggered student re-entry plan,” VanHuss said in the release. “This plan will divide our student body alphabetically. All students, including those who choose the Distance Learning Track, will be invited to attend. This will allow for students to meet teachers, pick up materials, and receive technical training on Partners for Digital, our online curriculum platform, as well as Google Classroom, while maintaining appropriate social distancing measures.”
VanHuss said the school system’s website, www.ecschools.net, will contain the staggered re-entry starting Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14. Based on discussions with health and school officials, a determination will be made on how to proceed with instruction beginning Monday, Aug. 17.
“We firmly believe there is no substitute for the face-to-face learning that takes place in the classrooms of ECS and are committed to safely reopening,” VanHuss said. “That being said, infection rates have continued to rise in our community over the last two weeks.”
VanHuss concluded by saying “implementing these changes gives us the best opportunity to safely re-open for Traditional Learning Track students. It will allow us time to evaluate the effectiveness of our community’s virus mitigation efforts.
“Moving forward, we will meet every Thursday with health department officials to discuss the impact of the virus on our community and how that impacts our schools,” he said. “We will rely heavily on the health department’s analysis of community data when making decisions.”