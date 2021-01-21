ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has released information on future schedules for elementary school students and for the distribution of the latest shipment of Chromebooks.
Next week, students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school on the same four-day week schedule that was in place before Christmas break.
All elementary students will attend school in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Wednesday will be a virtual school day for all elementary students.
Students in grades 6-12 at both T.A. Dugger Junior High School and Elizabethton High School will remain on their hybrid schedules at this time, the school system said. Staff will continue to monitor the situation at the schools and data daily and changes will be announced as quickly as possible.
The announcement said that the school system has received its second shipment of Chromebooks. Each school is working on a plan to disburse these devices to those students who have not yet received one.
The system advised parents that if their child hasn’t received a school-issued device and they have not completed the ECS Device Agreement form on Skyward Family Access, it is imperative that they do so as soon as possible so the child can receive the Chromebook.
A link with directions for completing the form is on the main school system webpage at www.ecschools.net. To access the directions, simply scroll down on the main page and click the orange text that says, “ECS Device Agreement Instructions.”
Those who have questions about schedules or receiving a Chromebook are asked to contact the main office of their child’s school.