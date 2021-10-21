ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System is taking the first step towards several renovations to schools and campuses in the near future.
During Thursday evening’s monthly meeting, the school board voted unanimously to task architect Thomas Weems to develop plans for three different sets of capital improvement projects.
The first was at Harold McCormick Elementary School, and would include asbestos removal, window replacement, floor tile removal, unit replacements and lighting improvements.
Funding for the futureconstruction would come from future Elementary and Secondary Schools Relief Funds that were originally considered for T.A. Dugger Jr. High School projects. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the timing was not right for the T.A Dugger projects and money would instead go for the Harold McCormick improvements, which have been delayed in the past until the school can undergo asbestos removal.
The second project that the board approved was for Weems to reconfigure the driveway in front of East Side Elementary School, paving some of the grassy area of the front lawn to create another lane for parents picking up students in the afternoon.
The third project would be a series of small improvements at several schools, including restroom improvements, lighting renovations and repaving the driveway behind the Elizabethton High School.
VanHuss said that once Weems had provided the plans and projected costs, the board could pick and choose plans.
VanHuss also congratulated Elizabethton High School’s Betsy Band on its successful performances at the Karns Invitational, the Bristol Music in the Castle and at John Battle High School.
He said the band received its new uniforms for use in the state championship on Wednesday.
VanHuss said the public would be able to see the band in the new uniforms during a performance at Citizens Bank Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 4 prior to the group’s trip to the state competition.