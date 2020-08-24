ELIZABETHTON — Most of the tough decisions for the Elizabethton City School Board have been made and are being implemented.
That meant that Monday night’s meeting was fairly routine after all the work that went into the reopening of schools.
Certainly, there were matters that the board dealt with as a result of the continuing challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Those included such things as creating five temporary positions that could be used if teachers or staff have to be quarantined. There were also reports about feeding lunch to students who are in remote learning, and how the system is working to meet the increasing need for Chrome books and laptops as a result of the increased demand caused by remote learning.
One reason there were no difficult decisions is because Director of Schools Richard VanHuss is not recommending any changes for the next week in the back-to-school schedule.
The difficult part of getting the school system operating again after a five-month hiatus was getting things moving and changing gears, as happened with the staggered restart and the hybrid school attendance plan. VanHuss told the board during the meeting that her wants to remain with the hybrid plan for another week, until a survey of families can be completed and studied. He said that could mean a called board meeting to make any changes in the near future.
In the meantime, VanHuss told the board that the teachers, students and staff have worked together to meet the challenges. He praised teachers who have donated their own time to make sure everyone was up to speed on computer teaching programs, praised staff for meeting the extra challenges of deep cleaning and one student was even recognized with a letter of commendation for pressure washing a school entrance.
VanHuss said several capital projects are also moving forward, including entrance hardening at the high school and Harold McCormick Elementary. He said the new bathroom project at T.A. Dugger Jr. High has started and the numbers are being finalized on the roof project at T. A. Dugger. He said a special board meeting may be needed to approve those numbers.
Board Chairwoman Rita Booher echoed VanHuss is praising all the cooperation and hard work that faculty and staff have exhibited in the first weeks of the COVID-19 school year.