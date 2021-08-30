ELIZABETHTON — In a special called meeting on Monday, the Elizabethton City Board of Education unanimously approved a COVID-19 Safety Protocol for the school system, which will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The protocol consists of four parts:
• First, the mask mandate would extend until Friday, Sept. 17. That includes the authority of parents to opt their children out of the mandate.
• Second, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, temperature checks will be reinstated for all students, staff and visitors when they come on campus. This is another layer of protection.
• Third, the system will continue contact tracing and assist the Carter County Health Department. Positive cases will continue to isolate based on the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Fourth, contact traced students who are asymptomatic have the option to continue attending school or go into quarantine. Those students who continue to attend school instead of going into quarantine would be asked to wear a mask. They would not have to wear a mask. They would have to come in each morning for a well check by a school nurse. A student exhibiting symptoms at that time would go into protocol for a possible positive case.
The board will decide whether to continue to the COVID-19 safety protocol during its next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16.
“The only way this works is if school staff, students, parents and the community are willing to partner and work together. If the children are sick, they have to stay home. If they bring them on to school and roll the dice, this will not work. If the community wants this to work, then we need to lock arms on this and make it work,” Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said.
Several parents were permitted to address the board. Several of those spoke about the need for the the board to concentrate on education and allow parents to worry about parenting their children.