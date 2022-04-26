ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council met again in the electric department conference room on Tuesday to hold its second of three budget workshops for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The council discussed a broad range of topics, including a broadening of the employee health insurance plan to include more options for family and spouse coverage.
Elizabethton Finance Director Preston Cobb also discussed several changes in the totals of the fund balance since the last workshop, adding that the budgets are a moving target as the council prepares to reach its final decisions.
The biggest change has already been announced. Cobb said it was a computational error on the electric fund, which changes the fund balance for the electric fund to $1,088,117.
The city’s total revenue for the general fund is projected to increase by $1,212,055 next year. That is an increase from the current total revenue of $18,023,563 to a projected $19,235,618. A large portion of that revenue is being raised as a fund to bring a major country music group and religious music group for two nights of musical entertainment to Citizens Bank Stadium in September during the Covered Bridge Days.
City Manager Daniel Estes said this is the lion’s share of the $484,000 increase in the city’s culture-recreation fund.
Another large increase in revenue is coming from the sales tax, which is projected to grow by $425,961 next year. The sales tax for this year is expected to be $5,406,639. That collection is expected to reach $5,832,600. Much of the increase would be the result of inflation.
This year’s total expenditures are expected to be $19,147,064. That is projected to decrease next year to $18,782,950. That represents a decline of $364,114 for next year.