ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council will be returning to the internet for its meeting tonight at 6. The council is once again holding an electronic meeting because of the high number of positive cases for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The impact on the city and the response of its citizens can be seen by the change from live meetings at the Council Chambers one month to a remote meeting on Zoom for the next month.
The public will be able to observe tonight’s meeting and participate during the time for citizens to speak. The internet address is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87341350461.
The meeting can also be heard by phone by dialing 1-646-558-8656 and entering meeting ID 87341350461 when prompted.
The meeting should be fairly routine. The second and final reading will be held on the purchase of property next to the city’s Hampton Springs, where the majority of the city’s water is acquired. The purchase is primarily to help protect the immediate area around the spring. An old house will be purchased and removed and an septic tank will be dug up and removed.
The council will also hold the final reading on the purchase of 19 right-of-way easements to enable the Tennessee Department of Transportation to widen a bottleneck on West Elk Avenue near the western approach to downtown.
Some of the other items on the agenda include a presentation by the city’s golf course management, Hampton Golf, on pricing for the city-owned golf course.
There is also a small annexation on the agenda, but it is only for parcels requested by the owners because of a desire to get the property on the city’s sewer lines because of a failing septic tank.