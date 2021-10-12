ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council will be asked to consider a change in the city ordinance to allow an on-premise beer permit for the Bonnie Kate Theater during its monthly meeting Thursday night.
The building opened as a movie theater in 1926 and is now owned by the city of Elizabethton and is being restored.
As the councilmen were reminded in a memorandum from City Manager Daniel Estes this week, the Bonnie Kate has been hosting events since it came under the ownership of the city a few years ago.
The Friends of the Bonnie Kate has been guiding the operation of the theater and has conducted several fundraising activities to finance the renovation of the building. Some of the funds have been raised through events in which beer was sold. The beer was sold by a current on-premise beer permit holder from within the city and with a special event beer permit approved by the Elizabethton Beverage Board.
The Friends of the Bonnie Kate has applied for an on-premise beer permit. Estes told the council members that the theater does not qualify for an on-premise beer permit under the current city beer ordinance.
The amendment the council is being asked to consider would make the Bonnie Kate a permissible location and would allow the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to proceed with an application for a beer permit.
The ordinance amendment is drafted in the same fashion as the amendment to add Joe O’Brien Field baseball stadium, which was approved.
The decision by the council would require majority approval on two separate readings and a public hearing next month if approved on first reading Thursday.
The ordinance currently allows on-premise beer permits to be issued to restaurants, clubs, microbreweries, breweries, pub bars, hotels and Joe O’Brien Field. The amendment would add the Bonnie Kate specifically to this list.
The amendment would allow the sale of beer at the Bonnie Kate, with the exception of events for pre-K through grade 12 institutions.
No person would be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages purchased outside the Bonnie Kate into the theater, known as “brown bagging,” and no one would be allowed to take beer purchased at the Bonnie Kate off the premises.