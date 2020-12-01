ELIZABETHTON — There has been several studies in recent years about what improvements should be made to Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park, including a special project by a group of Appalachian State University students. Now, the park system is seeking funding to put some of those plans into reality.
One possible source of funding is to be awarded a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant. That is now being addressed, as the Elizabethton City Council will be called into a special meeting this Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Because of the need to maintain social distancing because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), this meeting will be a virtual Zoom meeting.
Members of the public can attend the meeting through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84486531930 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID 844 8653 1930#.
The amount of the requested grant is $500,000. It requires a $500,000 local match, and Park and Recreation officials said they are working to get donors for the $1 million project.
The park is one of the premiere parks in the city’s park system, situated on the eastern edge of Downtown Elizabethton and running on the east bank of the Doe River. It provides a setting for the historic Covered Bridge and its stage is the hub of the city’s largest annual festival, Covered Bridge Days. The stage is used every Saturday during the warm months of the year for the Covered Bridge Jams free concerts.
The improvements the grant would fund include construction of a public restroom facility, a picnic pavilion, parking areas, Covered Bridge entrance, upgrades to park lighting, sidewalks, fencing, replacement of park equipment and landscaping.