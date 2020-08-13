ELIZABETHTON — Now that the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year has been approved, the Elizabethton City Council approved some purchases for the Water Resources Department during its meeting Thursday night.
The purchases included a house and property adjacent to the city’s largest water source, Hampton Springs. Another vote will enable the purchase of right-of-way easements for 19 parcels of land on the north side of West Elk Avenue where the Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing to add another lane. The final purchase is for a crane truck for the sewer department.
The house and property purchase is at 218 Spring St. in Hampton and was the last parcel of land not owned by the city that borders the pool of the Hampton Springs. Those springs provide 60 percent of the water for Elizabethton.
In a memorandum he wrote during a discussion on whether to acquire the property, Johann Coetzee, water resources general manager for Elizabethton, wrote: “This property is probably a last link in giving us a perimeter buffer zone around the open pool of the spring. From a water security standpoint, it would be optimal to be able to demolish the home and move the perimeter fence away from the edge of the pool.”
The city will purchase the 1,000-square-foot house and 0.2 acre of property and other buildings for $35,000. The property is owned by Jimmy Street and David Bass. An additional $12,000 will be designated to remove the structures and clear the land, and pump and close the septic tank.
City Councilman Wes Frazier voted against the purchase. Mayor Curt Alexander abstained and Councilman Kim Birchfield did not vote because he was temporarily offline during the remote Zoom meeting.
The purchase of the 19 sections of easement for the water and sewer lines will cost $140,000. The city’s original plans had been to purchase a wider easement, but that cost would have been $200,000. Coetzee told the council that plan had been the optimal acquisition, but had been made when the price of the purchase was not known. He said the narrower easement was less than optimal but will still be adequate.
The council expressed concern about the old buildings that would be closed by the widening of the road. A property consultant for the city said once the highway construction was completed, it would attract developers who would probably remove the old buildings and construct new ones.
On the crane truck, Coetzee told the council that the 2001 truck had not been scheduled for replacement this year “but the truck had its own ideas.” He said budgets in various city departments had been purposely trimmed during the budget season because of the uncertainties of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at that time.
The crane truck is used to remove and to set submersible sewer pumps at the city’s large sewage pumping stations. This is vital to prevent sewage overflows into the Watauga River.
In other matters, the city discussed the observance of COVID-19 guidelines at city parks and outdoor gatherings. The council also approved on second reading a new ordinance that would prohibit camping on city property.