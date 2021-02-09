ELIZABETHTON — One of the more pleasant items on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council will be the time for Mayor Curt Alexander to present a proclamation to longtime city employee Don Frost to commemorate his retirement.
Frost began working for the city on Aug. 24, 1981, as a mechanic. He was promoted to fleet maintenance supervisor on Feb. 24, 1995.
The mayor’s proclamation noted the length of quality service that Frost gave to the city and that during his 39 years he saw many changes and was able to keep the fleet operating as it grew to many times the size that it was when he first came to the city.
The proclamation said that during his 39 years of employment, Frost has worked under 12 different mayors and eight different city managers.
During that time, Frost’s responsibilities have grown from maintaining a fleet that consisted of 50 vehicles in 1981 to 326 in 2020. The proclamation said Frost has done “a wonderful job” in successfully meeting the growing challenges of maintaining the fleet as it rapidly grew and became more technologically sophisticated.