Watauga River boat ramp agreement to be considered at Thursday meeting
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council will hold its first meeting of the new year on Thursday at 6 p.m. The first meeting of 2021 will be held the same way as the last several meetings held in 2020, by by an electronic meeting using the Zoom software in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The electronic meeting is allowed by Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order Number 65. Members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting by using a computer or phone. The meeting can be accessed by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81015025511 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering meeting ID 810 1502 5511#.
The Zoom software allows members of the public to address the council by voice on either the computer or telephone link.
The meetings are recorded and may be viewed later on Youtube.
The agenda tor Thursday’s meeting is a light one, with only two items to be considered on second and final reading and only seven items of new business. None are expected to be controversial.
One item that should be popular is a resolution to approve a license agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction and maintenance of a Watauga River boat ramp located adjacent to Tenn. Highway 400.
Another item which should be easily approved by the City Council is the third and final change order for a water line improvement project involving a 2018 Community Development Block Grant. The change is required because the project ended up with more old water lines replaced and under budget.
The first two change orders had increased the total cost of the project from $391,618 to $447,400. The original bid had been for replacement of 5,550 feet of pipe, but the project actually replaced 6,415 feet of pipe, which is an additional 15.6 percent. In addition, the contractor, Hayes Construction, found and disconnected 120 feet of previously unknown old and leaky parallel pipe on North Sycamore Street. The water customers on that old line were connected to the new line.
In addition to these improvements, the change reduced the total payment to Hayes Construction to $421,067, instead of the old amount of $447,400. That represented a savings of $26,333.
The boat ramp proposal would provide citizens with improved access to a very popular section of the Watauga River, as well as a takeout point for rafters floating down the river from Wilbur Dam.
The 10-year renewable license agreement with TDOT will not require any payment from the city and it will grant the city permission to construct and operate the boat ramp. It will also allow parking on the Tenn. 400 right of way between Tenn. 400 and Lovers Lane. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department would be responsible for light maintenance and cleanup of the property.