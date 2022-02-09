ELIZABETHTON — A community effort to provide assistance to the working poor and poverty stricken could receive a major boost during Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council.
The Council will be asked to lease the city-owned building on U.S. Highway 19E that once held the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. The Council will consider a lease agreement in which the building would be rented to the Carter Compassion Center for a dollar a year. The plan is to convert the building into a one-stop resource center to meet the many needs of the poverty stricken and working poor in the region.
Brandon Young, the president of the Carter Compassion Center and the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, said the organization is targeting the working poor, who are trying to raise a family while living from paycheck to paycheck. He said such people are just one emergency away from financial disaster.
“What happens when their heat pump goes out? Do they get a payday loan at exorbitant interest?” Young said the Carter Compassion Center will provide working space for many different agencies helping the poor, including financing advice, housing or food vouchers when needed, mentoring, children services, veterans services and many other needs. It might seem daunting for a new family to try to find help when offices are scattered all over town, Young said. Instead, the Carter Compassion Center is intended to have the many services under a single roof.
Young said the help also is not focused on faith-based, or secular programs, merely on how to help people get the help they need.
The building being rented has stood vacant since the Chamber moved to its new location downtown. Young said it is currently in need of repairs and the lease allows for the tenant to maintain and repair the building. Young said the center is hoping to get the help of skilled workers who can help make repairs and also compassionate people ready to provide monetary donations to help with materials for the repairs.
The Carter Compassion Center got its start a few years ago with an aim of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission to establish a joint task force of city and county groups to deal with local poverty. Although the Elizabethton City Council will be at the center of Thursday’s effort to secure the building for the center, the project remains a joint city and county effort. As president of the Carter Compassion Center, Young is assisted by Robert Acuff, the chairman of the Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee. Acuff serves as treasurer for the compassion center. Mike Simerly, a member of the Elizabethton City Council serves as vice president of the center.
The lease would allow the Carter Compassion to move into the building on April 1 and would be in effect for three years at a rent of $1 per year.