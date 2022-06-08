ELIZABETHTON — It's time to set the property tax rate and the budget for the new fiscal year in Elizabethton, but there are no controversy or disagreements expected in tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council. The first reading of the proposed budget is on the agenda.
After holding several budget workshops, the council appears to be in agreement with the budget prepared by city staff. It doesn’t appear that the property tax rate will change from its current $1.56 per $100 of assessed value.
The city has a large fund balance of $11,687,870 following an extremely conservative budgeting process during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed budget would take advantage of the fund balance, with total expenditures of $23,405,488 exceeding revenues of $21,317,796. That would bring the ending fund balance down to $9,600,178. That is still 41% of appropriations.
Finance Director Preston Cobb said the conservative budget was painful when it was set during the pandemic, but felt it was needed because of the unknowns of that difficult year. Now, he says the city is benefiting from the year of caution. The city is also benefitting with the rising revenue expected from the its sales tax.
Cobb said the increased revenue could also help with several capital projects and purchases. One of these is a proposal to reline the Franklin Pool. Cobb said this is a maintenance requirement that has to be accomplished occasionally to keep the public pool in good order. The cost of the project would be around $400,000.
Other potential capital projects which may or may not occur this year, depending on negotiations for sales, include the purchase of the Franklin Fitness Center for a new recreation center at a cost of around $500,000; and the potential purchase of the Thomas Cowan property adjacent to the Covered Bridge Park.
One final possible project would be to provide the matching funding if an Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $500,000 for the Bonnie Kate Theatre is received. If the ARC does award the grant, it will require a match of $236,000 from the city, giving the 1926 theater a total of $736,000 for renovations.
The other major funds in the city government are the Elizabethton City School Fund, the Water and Sewer Fund, and the Electric Fund. The city schools' total funds for the new fiscal year are $35,475,273. That includes funding by the city of Elizabethton to the schools in the amount of $2.4 million. The Water and Sewer Fund total ending net position would be $22,866,465. The Electric Fund's total ending net position would be $67,535,618.
Other funds include the airport fund, which has total expenditures of $824,600. That fund will be balanced with two annual appropriations from the city, which total $145,000.
In other matters, the council will be asked to approve the lease agreement with Boyd Sports for the use of Northeast Credit Union Ballpark at Joe O’Brien Field for the use of the Appalachian League River Riders baseball team. The facility will also continue to be the home park for the Elizabethton High School baseball team.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and second reading is scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 29 in the Council Chambers at Elizabethton City Hall.