ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved two grants that will provide some relief to city taxpayers and water customers and also discussed some matters of the city’s relationship with the Carter County government on Thursday.
The city’s newest fire truck, which is still on the assembly line, will be easier on taxpayers, thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The council unanimously approved the acceptance of the $155,300 grant. That amounts to 31% of the total cost of $495,000.
The council also voted unanimously to apply for another community development block grant for continued water line rehabilitation. This application is to accept as much as $630,000 with approval to provide as much as $85,909 in local matching funds.
Jonathan Pleasant of the city’s Water Resources Department told the commissioners the water lines where the grant will be used have already been identified and are located throughout the city, including a portion of Black Bottom.
The Council discussed a recent joint workshop held with the Carter County Commission where the future for Elizabethton and Carter County’s joint economic development was discussed. After discussing their impressions of the workshop the council members voted 6-1, with Wes Frazier in opposition, to seek information from the county on setting up a joint economic development office with one employee. The city’s query would include a budget for the office, and where it should be located.