ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning for some big improvements to the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton, the city is now beginning to seek grants to make the plans a reality.
The City Council met in a special meeting on Thursday to consider whether to apply for a $500,000 from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund. The grant would require $500,000 in matching local funds. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said he and his staff will be seeking private donations to help with the local match.
Council members praised Mains and his staff for the improvements already made and the good will the community has expressed for the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Department.
One suggested change that council members and community members have made is to realign the stage at the park. The stage faces west and the afternoon sun shines right into the faces of performers on the stage.
Mains said his staff has considered a realignment but are concerned with placing the stage on the southern edge of the park because of the residences in line with the stage’s speakers.
Some of the other improvements that have been recommended for the park include construction of a restroom facility, a picnic pavilion, parking area, Covered Bridge entrance, upgrades to park lighting, sidewalks, fencing, replacement of park equipment and landscaping. Mains said another project might be improvements to the Rotary Pavilion at Edwards Island.