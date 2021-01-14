ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council completed a light agenda on Thursday without controversy. Six of the seven council members attended the meeting. Councilman Jeff Treadway was absent because he was recovering from gall bladder surgery.
The Council was able to approve the final change order on a community development block grant for $421,067 to install a total of 6,415 feet of water pipe that was laid by Hayes Contractors LLC.
Water Resource director Johann Coetzee said the work had been planned to install 5,550 feet of new water lines but the work went better than anticipated because more horizontal boring could be accomplished and no pavement had to be cut. As a result, the project ended up with 6,415 feet, a 15.6 percent increase and a 120 foot of leaky water line that had not been known by the department was taken out of service.
“We express thanks to Jimmy Hayes for a job well done under difficult circumstances,” Coetzee said in a memorandum on the completion of the project.
The council also approved several items for engineering services by McGill and Associates.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a 10-year licensing agreement between the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. The agreement will provide for a new ramp on the Watauga River at the Tenn. Highway 400 bridge. The new ramp will provide access for fishermen near a trophy trout stream as well as access for rafters and kayakers.
The council reconvened as the Elizabethton Beverage Board to approve a beer permit application for the Black Olive Restaurant, 173 Hudson Drive.