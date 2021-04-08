ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council prepared the way for summer activities during its April monthly meeting on Thursday. The council took action on several fronts, including baseball, golf, festivals, and summer’s eve shopping to permit and improve those warm weather events.
The council also approved a new lease on a long-standing tradition and a way of life in Elizabethton for more than 50 years. That is the sport of organized baseball and a brand new format for the Appalachian League. In 2019, the City Council reached a decision to move itself out of its position of management of the team, contracting with Boyd Sports to manage its team, the Elizabethton Twins.
As the contract with Boyd Sports came up for renewal this year, the Appalachian League was facing the greatest change in its history. Instead of continuing as a rookie league for Major League Baseball, there would now be a new collegiate wooden bat league that is now sponsored by USA Baseball and Major League Baseball.
The lease agreement is for one year. Boyd Sports will operate the team at no cost to either party in return for improvements to Northeast Community Credit Union/Joe O’Brien Field which would be made by Boyd Sports. These improvements may include renovations to stadium seating, the building of a large group outing picnic area, and additional fan amenities and player development needs.
Another long time sport for Elizabethton is golf, and City Council took action Thursday to extend its management contract with Hampton Golf for an additional three years. The Council received good news on several fronts. Despite the COVID pandemic, the financial condition of Hampton Golf with the Elizabethton Golf Course has improved so much that there was no need for the city to put any money into the course. Mayor Curt Alexander said this was the first time in a long time that level of financial stability has been achieved.
The Council also praised the operation and the food being cooked at the restaurant at the golf club.
Several members of the council asked the management to consider allowing high school team members to play for free on the course. Alexander said it would make good financial sense, because these are the future of the course.
The Council also approved three events which will be taking place in the next few months. These were: BBQ, Blues & Brews Festival at Covered Bridge Park, which will take place on Aug. 28; the Evenings on Elk, which will take place on May 14; and the Roan Groan Bicycle Race, which will take place on June 5.
Other steps taken by the council ensured there would be a summer sound track for the good times by approving the licensing rights to play copyrighted music and by authorizing food concession services for Lions Field Park, Cat Island Park and Franklin Pool.
In other matters, the Council voted unanimously to accept the gift from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce of the train exhibit on U.S. Highway 19E on the site of the former Chamber of Commerce building. The exhibit includes a North American Rayon Corporation fireless steam engine manufactured in 1936 by H.K. Porter Company; an East Tennessee & Western North Carolina narrow gauge boxcar, and a Southern caboose.
Council member Richard Barker said the steam engine is very rare, that only three exist.The Council thanked Chamber President David LeVeau and Executive Director Joy McCray for their work on the gift.